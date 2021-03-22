Gasoline Alley at the Natchez Trace Festival

The Kozy Kruisers and the Kosciusko Attala Partnership present the Natchez Trace Festival “Gasoline Alley” car show on Saturday April 24th in beautiful downtown Kosciusko. Registration is from 8am to 11am, judging from 11:30am to 1:30pm and award being presented at 2pm. There will be a $20 entry fee as well.

Top 5 Trophies in the following classes:

Classic Cars / 60’s & 70’s Muscle Cars / Pick Ups / Street Rods

Modern Muscle Cars / Rat Rods / Patina Cars & Trucks / Motorcycles

There will be “Best of Show” and Music & Door Prizes as well.

For information on the Kozy Kruisers visit their facebook page here

Call Mark Davis at (601) 624-8409, JC Tyler at (662) 582-3979 or Jimmy Blaine at (601) 416-6116