Hazardous Weather Possible For Our Region

Hazardous weather is possible for our region. The National Weather Service of Jackson says hot and humid conditions will continue through the week. “Afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 90s will combine with high humidity to produce heat indices near 105. Some relief may be seen early in the week where showers and thunderstorms can form, but rain chances will decrease later in the week.” Residents are urged to stay hydrated and use caution when spending time outdoors. Attala, Leake, Neshoba and Winston counties are all part of the alert area.

