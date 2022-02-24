Kosciusko’s Coach Cooper Teaching Life Lessons and the game of Soccer (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – “Leave ’em better than found ’em” is what it’s all about for Kosciusko High School’s Head Soccer Coach Greg Cooper as he and “The General” (A nickname I gave her) Mary Patton Henderson stopped by to discuss her signing with Hinds Community College last week and life lesson. To see my favorite Lady Whippet is hard but I can’t imagine what it must be like for “Coop”, because if there was ever a player that personified his passion, style of play and level of commitment, it was all found in Mary Patton. Small in stature but a giant in intensity, The General will head to Hinds at the end of July and will take not only the skills she developed on the field from Coach Cooper, but a few of life’s lesson as well.

We discussed her decision to go Hinds, her possible areas of the study and what she won’t be majoring in as well, plus having the chance to talk shop with Coach Cooper is always a good time. Be sure to check out the audio below and to the girls looking to play soccer next year…..you’re stepping into the biggest smallest shoes that program has seen…you better bring it! Good luck Mary Patton, we wish you all the best!

Mary Patton shares why she chose Hinds

Mary Patton talks the differences between high school and junior college soccer

“The General” on whether she’s chosen “a major” yet

KHS Head Soccer Coach Greg Cooper “We are always hoping to leave them better than we got ’em”

KHS Head Soccer Coach Greg Cooper on Mary Patton being the “prototypical” player

KHS Greg Cooper on when reloading the roster for next season starts