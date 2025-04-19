Big Deals!
Lady Whippets Win Advance to Round Two in State Playoffs

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets traveled to Senatobia tonight to play the Lady Warriors from Senatobia High School in game two of the round one state playoffs and won the contest 10-0 in 5 innings after the game was called by the 10 run rule. The Lady Whippets won game one last night in Kosciusko 11-1 over the Lady Warriors. The Lady Whippets now advance to the second round of the playoffs next week with their opponent to be determined. Gracie Kate Burrell was named tonight’s Boswell Media Sports player of the game. Boswell Media Sports will bring you live play by play of the round two games on Cruisin 98 with live video streaming on breezynews.com.

