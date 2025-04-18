Lady Whippets Win Game One of State Playoffs

Big Deals!
The Kosciusko Lady Whippets began state playoff action tonight at Peggy Ables Field in Kosciusko playing the Lady Warriors from Senatobia. The Lady Whippets jumped out to a commanding 9-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. No additional runs would score until the top of the fourth inning when the Lady Warriors scored one run. Kosciusko would add two additional runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game by the10 run rule, 11-1 Lady Whippets. Pitcher Mary Kimble Price was named tonight’s Boswell Media Sports player of the game. Action continues tomorrow night from Senatobia for game two of the series with first pitch at 6:30pm. Boswell Media Sports will bring you play by play action on Cruisin 98 with video streaming on breezynews.com.

