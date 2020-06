The Mid-Mississippi Library system is reopening on a modified basis. It was announced at the Carthage City Hall meeting on Monday night that the Mid-Mississippi Libraries would be reopening for curbside services only. Check your local library for detailed information. Carthage-Leake County Library # is 601-267-7821, Philadelphia, Neshoba County Library # 601-656-4911 and Kosciuso-Attala County Library # is 662-289-5141.