Motorola Portable and Mobile Radios for Sale via Public Auction

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors will auction off property consisting of Motorola portable and mobile radios in lots and at public auction, on Friday, July 8, at 12:00 PM via online auction at www.govdeals.com.  The individual lots are as is and will consist of:

  • Lot 1 – 32 Portable and Eight (8) Mobile Radios
  • Lot 2 – 40 Portable and Six (6) Mobile Radios
  • Lot 3 – 28 Portable and Four (4) Mobile Radios
  • Lot 4 – 28 Portable and Five (5) Mobile Radios
  • Lot 5 – 24 Portable and Six (6) Mobile Radios
  • Lot 6 – 31 Portable and Nine (9) Mobile Radios

 

