Prices Climbing But Mississippi’s Gas Still The Cheapest

Gas prices across Mississippi jumped an average of almost six cents in the past week– but the increases locally were higher. AAA says its survey of gas stations shows the average price in Leake County climbing almost 14 cents to $3.26. Gas is up more than 12 cents in Attala County with an average price now of $3.16, mirroring the statewide average. In Neshoba County, drivers are paying an average of almost $3.17, an increase of about eight cents since last week. The auto club says, for the third week in a row, Mississippi has the lowest gas prices in the country. And the county with the cheapest average price is Yazoo at just under $3.06.