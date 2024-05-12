Residents Call 911 About Northern Lights

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–Seeing the northern lights or the aurora borealis in Mississippi is such a rare occurrence that when the phenomena became visible Friday night some Attala County residents called 911.

The calls came in from several different areas of the county about a red glow.

The National Weather Service published a chart about the different colors of the aurora. The red or pink color of the lights that we saw this weekend is indicative of intense solar activity and is from more than 150 miles above the surface of the earth

In case you were wondering what the colors of the Aurora Borealis mean and how high up in the atmosphere they area, here is an informational graphic. pic.twitter.com/SCguRqXEqn — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) May 11, 2024

