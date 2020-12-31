Shooting in Attala County Has No Suspects

From the Breezy News Desk – 5 shots rang out in the parking lot of the Woodberry Apartments in Attala County last night at approximately 9:30 last night. When the smoke had cleared, a 23 year old African American male had been shot in the leg, while the vehicle he was in was struck 4 times. No suspect(s) are currently under investigation, however witnesses on scene described a gray SUV was seen fleeing the scene. The victim who has not been identified was treated and released at Baptist Attala Hospital.