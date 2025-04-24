Big Deals!
The M.O.M. (Month of Mama) Is Upon Us

by
(Brian Montgomery) The M.O.M, the Month of MOM or Mama (depending on what you call the most important woman in your life is underway and Kicks 96 is teaming up with Eddie and Penny over at EJR Frames Produce and Things to deliver something special for our first week of the 3-week contest.

You can qualify one of two ways for any of the prizes we’re giving away.

First, listen weekdays to BMO in the MO’rning and when we tell you to call in we’ll get your information and you’re qualified.

Second, text the word M-A-M-A along with your first and last name to 601-389-1967, throughout the rest of the day and you’re qualified

Every Friday for the next 3-weeks we’ll announce our winners who can receive a gift basket from EJR Frames, Produce and Things, a gift certificate from Magnolia Mama’s or Fair City Faces.

The first grand prize will be drawn tomorrow morning and announced around 8:45. You can call or text as often as possible, however prizes are limited to one per household. 

Congratulations to Sandra Jones and Amber Shelley who qualified on the air!

Congratulations to Trey Culpepper and Paula Dempsey who qualified on the air!

