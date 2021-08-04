Tyson Foods To Require Covid Vaccinations For All Employees

Tyson Foods announced today that they are requiring team members at U.S. office locations to be fully vaccinated by October 1, 2021. All other team members are required to be fully vaccinated by November 1, 2021, subject to ongoing discussions with locations represented by unions. Frontline team members will receive $200 upon verification of being fully vaccinated. The announcement came as part a nationally released statement including Tyson social media sites.

This decision will make a direct impact in our community as the Tyson Plant in Leake County provides employment for over 1000 people from our region.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.