Wanted Fugitive – Have You Seen Him?

Central MS Crime Stoppers is requesting help from the public to locate a Wanted Fugitive. Antarvon Ladarious Luckett aka Trey Luckett is wanted by multiple metro area agencies. Luckett is wanted by the Madison Police Department, Flowood Police Department, Ridgeland Police Department and Pearl Police Department for multiple counts of Auto Burglary. Luckett is a black male 5’11” approximately 140 pounds. Luckett is known to have ties to the Sharon and Farmhaven Communities of Madison County and also ties to associates in Kosciusko and Attala County.