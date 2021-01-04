BMO’s NEWS’eum – Barry Gibb Had A Lot Of CASH!

BMO’s NEWS’eum – Today in 2006, The house where Johnny Cash lived for 35 years was bought by Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb. The rustic house near Nashville, Tennessee went on the market in June 2005 with an asking price of $2.9m (1.7m). Gibb said he planned to preserve the house to honor the Cash memory. Unfortunately Gibb’s ownership of the house was short-lived. In April 2007, the house burned to the ground. Gibb was having the house renovated when a flammable spray sealer caused fire to break out during construction. #JohnnyCash #CashHouse #HendersonvilleTennessee #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks96