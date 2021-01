Tammy Wynette released her fourth studio album Stand by Your Man which peaked at #2 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. The album’s single, “Stand by Your Man”, (written by Billy Sherrill, and Wynette), was released on September 20, 1968, and peaked at #1 on the Country Singles chart, Wynette’s fifth song to top the chart. #TammyWynette #StandByYourMan #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks96