Overall Tournament Bracket Released, Lady Rebels Play Tuesday at Joe Shepherd

B-MO in the MO’rning – The new 5A MAIS State Champion Lady Rebels begin their defense of their 2021 Overall title this Tuesday in the hallowed halls of Joe Shepherd Gymnasium and you can catch all the action on Boswell Media Sports. The LIVE video feed begins at 6 pm and you can catch it here, with play-by-play available on Cruisin 98!

The Rebels will open against Marvell Academy, with the winner playing on Friday the Briarfield/Presbyterian Christian winner at Joe Shepherd if the Lady Rebels win on Tuesday.

The Semi Finals will happen on February 28th (1:00pm) and March 2 finals (6:00pm) will be at Mississippi College.