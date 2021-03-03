6 Dr Suess Books To Be “Shelved” Permanently!

BMO in the MO’rning – Six Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published because of” racist and insensitive imagery”.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises, which preserves and protects the author’s legacy, said, “These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”

The business said they will stop publishing the books.

The six books that will no longer be printed are: “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.” (photo credit / The Rooster) #DrSuess #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967

