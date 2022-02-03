Adalyn of Neshoba County Makes A Deal with B-MO in the MO’rning for SPRA Tickets! (AUDIO)

B-MO in the MO’rning – With all the excitement going on about the Southeastern Professional Rodeo Association finals this Friday and Saturday at the Neshoba County Coliseum, people are doing everything they can to win tickets, including trying to make a trade! The trade coming from a 10-year-old girl who eagerly tried to make a trade for a ride on B-MO’s horse this Saturday night. B-MO and Breck were talking about how people seemed to do anything for the hottest ticket in Neshoba County and that’s when they received a phone call!

Listen win your way into biggest 48 hours of rodeo action in Philadelphia this year today and tomorrow (Friday February 4th) all day long with two ways to win. Text the letters SPRA to 601-389-1967 with your first and last name or listen for us to to tell you to call in and win!

We thank Adalyn’s mom Brooke for both the phone call and the photo. We look forward to seeing all of you this Saturday night and yes she got a pair of tickets and she’ll get to ride “Trigger”! (and Adalyn gets to keep her brother Austin who was a good sport and apparently asleep when she made the phone call this morning) Ha-Ha!

To get your tickets pick them up at the coliseum box office on either Friday or Saturday

Adalyn makes us an “offer”