BMO’s NEWS’eum – On this day in 2004, Johnny Cash’s family blocked an attempt by advertisers to use his hit song “Ring of Fire” to promote hemorrhoid’s-relief products. The idea is said to have been backed by Merle Kilgore, who co-wrote the song with Cash’s wife, June Carter Cash. Cash’s daughter Rosanne said the family “would never allow the song to be demeaned like that.” #JohnnyCash #RingofFire #BurnsBurnsBurns #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967