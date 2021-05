B-MO in the MO’rning – Listen to win a family 4 pack of Mississippi Braves tickets with “B-MO’s Big Hit of the DAY” at 7:30 in the morning. Correctly identify the song title of the “Big Hit” and you could be on your way to see the stars of tomorrow for Major League Baseball.

You and 3 guests could be on your way to Trustmark Park for exciting Double A baseball. For schedule and more information on the Mississippi Braves, visit their website here.