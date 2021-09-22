Baptist Leake is looking for a few who can help a “Little Mo”!

B-MO in the MO’rning – Michelle McCann joined “B-MO” this morning to talk about the upcoming blood drive that will be taking place this Friday at Baptist Leake to benefit little Mary “MO” Mosley Pickering. Mary was diagnosed with leukemia in August and is the granddaughter of the hospital’s Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner. Mary’s family is from Philadelphia and tied to Mars, Mars and Chalmers law firm, Kademi and lifelong residents of Neshoba county.

B-MO will be on hand this Friday morning to donate blood after his shift and invites you to join him if you can, Spots are limited. You can click here to register.

Here is the audio from this morning’s interview: