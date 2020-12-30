BMO in the MO’rning – Alabama & Camping World Present A FREE NYE Concert

BMO in the MO’rning – To celebrate 2021, Alabama has partnered with Camping World to present a virtual New Year’s Eve concert. The show streams for free at NationalTour.CampingWorld.com on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

The Bluebird Cafe’s annual Alive at the Bluebird series is going virtual this year. Each Thursday night during the month of January, artists will perform a livestream show, with proceeds benefiting Alive Hospice. Hit songwriters Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, along with Lucie Silvas and Waylon Payne, are among the participating artists.

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis has established the Nashville 30 Day Fund to help small businesses and individuals impacted by the Nashville bombing, launching the fund with a $500,000 donation. #Alabama #CampingWorld #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967