BMO in the MO’rning – BMO’s Birthday Bash for Dolly!

BMO in the MO’rning – Born on this day in 1946 in Sevierville, Tennessee, is BMO’s all time favorite artist of all time (and one of his favorite people in the world) the one and only….Dolly Parton! Dolly has it all and has done it all. She’s a singer-songwriter, author, multi-instrumentalist, actress. She is one of the most successful female country artists of all time; with an estimated 100 million albums sold. Known as “The Queen of Country Music”, She has starred in the movies 9 to 5, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Steel Magnolias, Straight Talk, Unlikely Angel and Joyful Noise and today BMO salutes her and her fans with stories and all your favorite songs today.

Vote in our poll questions and be sure to call in with your favorite songs 601-389-1967

BMO will talk about his first time meeting and interviewing her and how she joined the ranks of a small handful of people to ever make him blush, plus “Brother Breck” stops by, they’ll have their “Texts and Tones” topic question of the day plus Chris Davis will have your Central Mississippi news.

As we celebrate Dolly"s birthday we wanna know what is you favorite Dolly Parton song? What is your favorite Dolly Parton song of all time? I Will Always Love You Coat of Many Colors 9 to 5 Jolene Here You Come Again All of them! Vote Loading...