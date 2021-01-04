BMO in the MO’rning – Brad Paisley Lends A Helping Hand To Nashville Bomb Victim!

BMO in the MO’rning –Brad Paisley is giving back to a fellow Tennessean following the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas.

Musician Buck McCoy was in his apartment on the city’s 2nd Avenue when the blast, later identified as an intentional suicide bombing, went off. McCoy was able to escape, but all of his belongings, including his clothes, musical instruments, car and more, were destroyed, according to a GoFundMe set up in his name.