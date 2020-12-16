BMO in the MO’rning – Coming Up This MO’rning!

Coming up this MO’rning, Chris Davis has your latest Central Mississippi news, BMO & Brother Breck announce the results of yesterday’s poll question and ask you today “What is the Worst Christmas Present You Can Buy A Woman” and todays “Text and Tones” question of the day is “What Are You A Sucker For?” Plus, Luke Combs and BMO talk about “Family Traditions” and if you haven’t done so already, get over to the Kicks 96 News Page and sign up for your chance to get “MO for the Holidays!

Click the link and follow the directions and good luck! MO’ for the Holidays – Kicks96news.com – Central Mississippi News 24/7