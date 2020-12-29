BMO in the MO’rning – Coming up this MO’rning, BMO has the details on how you can join him in Philadelphia tomorrow at Tom’s Fireworks for a LIVE remote, Breck Riley has your news, plus the return of Leake Academy Basketball action, Free Fireworks Shows at Pearl River Resort and Brett Young talks about safety being his top priority in 2021. All of that plus your “Texts & Tones” Topic Question which is “If your husband promised to do some spring cleaning as a resolution, where would you have him start?”

All that and a lot MO’ at 0600 on Mississippi’s Superstar Country, KICKS 96!

If you don’t follow KICKS 96 on Facebook, be sure to start by clicking here

If you prefer Instagram, you can follow KICKS 96 by clicking here

To follow BMO on Facebook click here or follow him on Instagram click here.