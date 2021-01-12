BMO in the MO’rning – Happy Birthday Tex!

Born on this day in 1905, was Woodward Maurice Ritter, better known as Tex Ritter, the American country music singer and movie actor who was popular from the mid-1930s into the 1960s. He was the first artist signed with the newly-formed Capitol Records in 1944, where he scored a hit with “I’m Wastin’ My Tears on You”. Ritter died on January 2, 1974. #TexRitter #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967

