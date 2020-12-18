BMO in the MO’rning – Happy Birthday To Central Mississippi’s Own

BMO in the MO’rning wishes Lake, Mississippi’s own Randy Houser a Happy Birthday! Born in 1975, Randy Houser, who reached #1 with “How Country Feels”, the title track to his third album, and with “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” in 2013. He co-wrote the singles “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” by Trace Adkins, “Back That Thing Up” by Justin Moore, and “My Cowboy” by country-pop artist Jessie James.

Randy plans to continue his "Magnolia" tour in 2020