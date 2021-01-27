BMO in the MO’rning – Jason Aldean & FGL Launch Wolf Moon Bourbon

BMO in the MO’rning – Jason Aldean is raising a glass to his Wolf Moon Bourbon. The “Dirt Road Anthem” singer is commemorating the one-year anniversary of the libation he co-created with Florida Georgia Line with a virtual event that includes a 30-minute, stripped down set from the singer himself, marking his first live performance in nearly a year.

In addition to the performance, fans drinking Wolf Moon during the interactive livestream may appear on-screen. A limited number of fans will also be randomly selected for a VIP experience that includes a chat session with Jason after the show.