BMO in the MO’rning – Maren Morris Cancels RSVP Tour

BMO in the MO’rning – Maren Morris cancelled her 2021 RSVP Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however she also announced she’s working on her third studio album.

“Hi, darlings,” she tweeted, “There is so much hope with this vaccine being distributed in 2021, but we are still unsure of when we will be able to do the tour next year.”

“With the prospect of, yet again, rescheduling half of the dates already becoming a reality, I have decided to cancel the RSVP tour.” She added that ticket holders will receive a full refund.

She concluded, “I am in the midst of working on my third record, so I hope we can all come together an enjoy live shows safely again soon.” #MareenMorris #RSVP #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967