BMO in the MO’rning – Maren Morris’ New Single Debuts Wednesday

“The Bones” hitmaker announced on Monday that she’s dropping a new song Wednesday called “Line by Line.” The new track is a collaboration with Canadian singer JP Saxe, who rose to fame in 2019 with the Grammy-nominated song “If the World Was Ending,” featuring Julia Michaels.

Maren made the announcement by sharing the cover art for the song, which shows the singers poised amid a backdrop of botanicals, with JP calling Maren “exceptionally incredible” in his Twitter post.

“Line by Line” follows the release of Maren’s protest song “Better Than We Found It.” She’s also working on a new album, the follow-up to 2019’s Girl.