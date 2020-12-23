BMO in the MO’rning – Taylor’s #2 Debut Makes Her “No Body” A Somebody!

BMO in the MO’rning – Taylor Swift is making a grand return to the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

The megastar enters the chart this week with “No Body, No Crime,” her collaboration with pop trio HAIM, arriving at #2. It matches her personal best entrance on the chart, as “Red” also debuted and peaked at #2 in 2012.

Taylor’s chart success also marks the highest entrance on the Hot Country Songs chart for a woman since Bebe Rexha sat at #1 for 50 weeks with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant to Be” in 2017.

“No Body” is Swift’s second top 10 on the chart this year following “Betty,” which reached number six in August. It also makes for HAIM’s first appearance on the country charts. See the “official lyric video” here. #Taylorswift #NoBodyNoCrime #ShesBack #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks96