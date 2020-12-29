BMO in the MO’rning – The Combs Show Off Their Christmas “Lites”!

BMO in the MO’rning – Luke Combs has quite the flock! In a post-Christmas photo-op, Luke took to Instagram to share a festive snap with wife Nicole and their multitude of furry friends.

The couple is wearing Miller Lite holiday sweaters and hats, with Luke also throwing on a pair of matching slippers, while Nicole holds their two cats and Luke cradles one of the couple’s chickens in his arms. Rescue pup JoJo sits between them.

“Me and the fam hope everyone had a Merry Christmas!” Luke shares alongside the photos.

Luke and Nicole tied the knot in Florida in August. Luke’s song “Better Together” is a love letter to his wife that’s currently sitting in the top 10 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts. #BMOintheMOrning #LukeCombs #MillerLite