BMO in the MOrning – The Show Goes On At The Dixie Nationals

BMO in the MO’rning – After the longest week in their careers, “The Belly Brothers” BMO and Breck catch their breath as a week that has included a few 18 to 20 hr days comes to an end and before they get back to work the boys got back to business. On the show today the boys along with Chris Davis will update you with the latest Central Mississippi news and weather, they’ll talk about “the replacement for the replacement” tonight at the Dixie National Rodeo as Riley Green, replaces Frank Foster who replaced Justin Moore. The show happens tonight at the Dixie National Rodeo immediately following the rodeo.

"What is something from your childhood that you have in your current home?" The usual TGIF Festivities will kick off in tribute to the hardworking first responders who answered so many calls across Central Mississippi, the linemen trying to restore power, to the people on the front line in retail and fast food and to the neighbors around Central Mississippi who were there to lend a hand. "We have some great temps coming up and a lot of better weather on the way, but there's a lot still to do. Have a great day, be thankful for what you have and God Bless those without power and in need, help is coming!" – BMO