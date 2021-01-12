BMO in the MO’rning – Thomas Rhett’s New Tequila

Thomas Rhett has launched a new premium tequila brand called Dos Primos.

The country star partnered with his cousin Jeff Worn for their latest venture in the liquor business that’s been three years in the making. The two worked “with fourth-generation distillers who hand-crafted a Mexican tradition inspired by our southern roots.”

The “premium sippin’ tequila” is distilled from 100% blue agave that comes from Los Altos and the valley area of Jalisco in Mexico. Dos Primos is distilled at Destiladora González Lux, which is located outside the city of Arandas, in the highlands of Jalisco. The tequila features hints of earthly herbs and summer citrus and floral notes.