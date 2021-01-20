BMO in the MO’rning – Today On The Show!

Coming up on BMO in the MO’rning: Mississippi’s own Sarah Thomas will become the first female to officiate in the Super Bowl. The league announced that Thomas will be a Down Judge for the big game. Thomas is the NFL’s first female full-time official and has previous postseason experience, working on the crew for the New England Patriots-Los Angeles Chargers divisional playoff game in January 2019.

BMO says it’s about time this happened, “if someone is qualified and is considered as elite as NFL officials are with regards to being the “best of the best”, why shouldn’t she be. If the NFL wanted to impress me, let them post salaries and let me know she’s making as much if not more than her fellow refs with the same tenure.”

BMO and “Brother Breck” will have your “Text & Tones” topic question of the day and they’ll announce the poll results from yesterdays “Dolly Day Polls” which asked “what’s your favorite Dolly Parton song and movie! It’s inauguration day and Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line will be performing be performing their new song “Undivided,” which they hope will be in keeping with the theme of Biden’s inauguration theme, “America United.”

Other names added to the inauguration performance list include Black Pumas, Luis Fonsi and Ozuna.

McGraw and Hubbard debuted the track last week. In the lyrics, they call for unity among people despite their race, political and religious beliefs.

Garth Brook will also perform at the inauguration. He said, “I’ve played for every president there is, since Carter, with the exception of Reagan. This is an honor for me to get to serve… and it’s one of the things that, if my family is around, no matter who the president-elect is, it’s an honor to be asked.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic as well as heightened security, Biden’s inauguration will be mostly a virtual experience. Which leads us to todays poll questions:

