BMO in the MO’rning – What’s on Tap Today?

BMO in the MO’rning

What’s on tap for a “Double Wide WINS-Day”? Well back to back songs by your favorite artist and you can pick ’em by texting or calling 601-389-1967. Plus our “Texta & Tones” question of the day which is “What is something you own a ridiculous amount of?” Plus all of this:

Back in the Day – Where BMO discusses and plays songs and the stories behind them that happened on this day in country music history

Gary LeVoux, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus from Rascal Flatts will talk to BMO about their upcoming solo projects…

Niko Moon discusses with BMO about how he almost gave Blake Shelton his hit “Good Times”

Tim Moore from the Nehsoba County CDP talks about things coming up in Philadelphia

and speaking of Philadelphia, BMO has NEW music from Johnny Cash and Marty Stuart that you can see here