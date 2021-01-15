BMO in the MO’rning – Willie Takin’ Shots Again (COVID 19 Vaccine Shot That Is)

BMO in the MO’rning -Willie Nelson is among the many Americans who’ve signed up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

During his drive-through vaccination this week, a masked Willie posed for a series of pictures, offering the camera a thumbs-up as he received his dose of the vaccine. The Texas-based Family Hospital Systems shared the images to Facebook, encouraging everyone to sign up for their shots and stating that “getting your COVID vaccine is Willie cool!”

Willie, who turns 88 in April, is among the first mainstream country stars to publicly receive the COVID-19 vaccine, though many of his fellow artists have battled the virus.