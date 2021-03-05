BMO Remembers Patsy Cline

BMO in the MO’rning – It was on this day in 1963 the voice that changed country music, also silenced it with her passing as Patsy Cline, Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins were all killed when the plane they were travelling in crashed in a forest near Camden, Tennessee, 90 miles from the destination. The Country artists had left for Nashville in a Piper Comanche piloted by Copas’ son-in-law (and Cline’s manager), Randy Hughes.

The three had performed at a benefit concert at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas for the family of disc jockey Cactus Jack Call, who had died the previous December in an automobile accident. Coming up today throughout BMO in the MO’rning, listen for back to back favorites from the late great Patsy Cline on Mississippi Superstar Country Kicks 96! #BMOintheMOrning