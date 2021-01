BMO’s NEWS’eum – On this date in 2014, Carrie Underwood topped a list by Forbes for the top Country music earners. During 2013 the singer brought in $31 million, which included earnings from endorsements of Olay and Vitamin Water, and her Blown Away album and tour. Kelly Clarkson, was at #2 on the list with $7 million, Scotty McCreery was #6 with $3 million and Kellie Pickler was #8 with $1.5 million. #BMOintheMorning #Kicks967