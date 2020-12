BMO’s NEWS’eum – Today in 2017, Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line went to #1 on the Country singles chart with “Meant to Be”. Rexha became the first female artist to ever debut atop the chart and in August 2018, the song broke the record previously held by 2017’s “Body Like a Back Road” by Sam Hunt for the most weeks at #1 on the US Hot Country Songs chart after spending 50 weeks at the top.