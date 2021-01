BMO’s NEWS’eum – On this day in 1979, Dolly Parton was at #1 on the Country charts with “Baby I’m Burnin"” which was released as a double A-side single with “I Really Got the Feeling.” The song was aimed at the pop charts, while “I Really Got the Feeling” was aimed toward to country charts. #DollyParton #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967