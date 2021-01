BMO’s NEWS’eum – On this date in 1977, Emmylou Harris was at #1 on the US Country chart with her version of the Don Gibson song, “Sweet Dreams.” Gibson originally recorded the song in 1956 with his version hitting the top ten of Billboard’s country chart, but was eclipsed by the success of a competing version by Faron Young. The song which has become a country standard was also recorded by Patsy Cline. #EmmyLouHarris #PatsyCline #SweetDreams #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967