BMO’s NEWS’eum – Today in 1991, Garth Brooks was at #1 on the US country chart with his third studio album, Ropin’ the Wind. The album replaced his previous album No Fences at the #1 position, where it enjoyed a combined 18 weeks at the top of the charts.

The album featured singles such as “Shameless”, “Rodeo”, “What’s She Doing Now”, “Papa Loved Mama” and “The River” to name a few. #GarthBrooks #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967