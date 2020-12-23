BMO’s NEWS’eum – Hag Shows His Fighting Side

BMO’S NEWS’eum – Today in 1969, Merle Haggard recorded “The Fightin’ Side Of Me” in Los Angeles at the Capitol Recording Studios. The following, “The Fightin’ Side of Me” was nominated for Song of the Year and Single of the Year by the Country Music Association.

Hag’s “Fighting” side was only out done by his comedic side and was known to do some pretty good impressions. Merle appeared one night on Glen Campbell’s show and broke into impressions of Marty Robbins, Hank Snow, Buck Owens and the iconic Johnny Cash. #BMOintheMorning #MerleHaggard #MartyRobbins #HankSnow #BuckOwens #JohnnyCash #GlenCambpell