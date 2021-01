BMO’s NEWS’eum – On this date in 2012 Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott married Nashville-based drummer Chris Tyrrell. The two first met in college and reconnected when Lady Antebellum and fellow country music band Love and Theft, in which Tyrrell was the drummer at the time, both served as opening acts on Tim McGraw’s Southern Voice tour in early 2010. #LadyA #HilaryScott #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967