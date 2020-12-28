BMO’s NEWS’eum – Happy Birthday Joe Diffie!

BMO’s NEWS’eum – Happy Heavenly Birthday to Joe Diffie who was born today in Tulsa Oklahoma in 1958. Diffie has scored five #1 singles: “Home”, “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)”, “Third Rock from the Sun”, “Pickup Man” and “Bigger Than the Beatles”. He’s also co-written singles for Holly Dunn, Tim McGraw and Jo Dee Messina, as well as recording with Mary Chapin Carpenter and George Jones.

Joe passed away earlier this year on March 29th due to complications from coronavirus, he was 61 at the time of his death!