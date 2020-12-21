BMO’s NEWS’eum – Happy Birthday Lee Roy Parnell!

BMO’s NEWS’eum – Lee Roy Parnell, country and blues artist was born today in Abilene Texas. His highest-charting hits are “What Kind of Fool Do You Think I Am” (1992), “Tender Moment” (1993), and “A Little Bit of You” (1995), all of which peaked at #2.

Lee Roy was doing virtual workshops on slide guitar methods and Gibson guitars recently introduced a Lee Roy Parnell '59 Les Paul Standard Abilene Sunset Burst Guitar Get more info on Lee Roy Parnell here.