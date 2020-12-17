BMO’s NEWS’eum – Happy Birthday T-Byrd!

BMO’s NEWS’eum – Tracy Byrd was born today in 1966. He broke through on the country music scene with his 1993 single “Holdin’ Heaven”, which reached #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts. Although he did not land a second #1 until 2002’s “Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo”, Byrd has charted more than thirty hit singles in his career, including eleven additional Top Ten hits. He has also released nine studio albums and two greatest-hits albums. #HappyBirthdayTracyByrd #BMOintheMOrnning #Kicks967