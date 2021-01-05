BMO’s NEWS’eum – Happy Birthday To Our Favorite “SUN”!

Born on this date in 1923 near Florence, Alabama, was Sam Phillips, businessman, record executive, record producer and DJ who most notably founded Sun Studios and Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee. Through Sun, Phillips discovered such recording talent as Howlin’ Wolf, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash. The height of his success culminated in his launching of Elvis Presley’s career in 1954. Philips was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in October 2001. He died on 30 July 2003. #SamPhillips #SunRecords #BMOintheMO’rning #Kicks967